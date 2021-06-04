Jared Bell of ‘Drake and Josh’ had inappropriate chats with teen, is now charged with multiple crimes: Prosecutor

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Jared Drake Bell who played Drake in the hit Nickelodeon TV show “Drake and Josh” is facing charges in Cuyahoga County.

Bell, 34, is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering children.

FOX 8 News has learned that he allegedly engaged in an inappropriate chat with the victim that, at times, was sexual in nature. The alleged incident happened on December 1, 2017.

Court documents show the Cleveland Division of Police was the arresting agency but does not say when he was arrested.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, the victim, 15, filed a report with her local police department in Canada in October 2018 regarding a incident involving Bell that occurred the previous year in Cleveland.

Officials say Canadian authorities contacted Cleveland police who conducted an investigation into the allegations.

The investigation reportedly revealed that the victim had established a relationship with Bell several years prior. She then attended his Cleveland concert in December 2017.

At that concert “Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim,” the Prosecutor’s Office reports. The investigation also revealed that months leading up to the concert, Bell allegedly sent the victim inappropriate social media messages.

Officials say he has since been charged with attempted endangering children, a 4th degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a 1st degree misdemeanor.

Bell’s mugshot taken at the Cuyahoga County Jail is dated Thursday, June 3, just before 3 p.m.

Court documents show Bell appeared in Cuyahoga County court Thursday. At that time, he entered a not guilty plea, and was freed on a $2,500 personal bond. Bell agreed to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case.

Bell, who also goes by Drake Campana, tweeted in October of 2017 that he was scheduled to play Cleveland’s The Odeon Concert Club on Dec. 1, 2017. As of Friday afternoon, it appears that tweet has been deleted.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 23 via Zoom.

FOX 8 News has learned that Bell is expected to enter a plea of no contest or guilty to the bill of information.

Bell was asked to submit DNA, which is a standard practice in Ohio.

“Drake and Josh” aired from 2004 to 2007, with several spinoffs. Bell has continued to do voice work and released several albums for which he has toured nationwide.

Stay with FOX 8 for continuing coverage as we learn more.