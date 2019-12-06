KFC’s Fried Chicken-scented Yule Log returns to Walmart

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The traditional yule log could smell a lot like a famous bucket of fried chicken, not exactly the evergreen scent of your childhood.

The KFC Firelog mixes the aromas of 11 herbs and spices to permeate through your home.

It’s back by popular demand at Walmart.com.

Last year, the unique holiday log sold out in just a few hours.

The company suggests you can spread some unconventional cheer with a bucket of extra crispy KFC next to your extra crispy fire.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store