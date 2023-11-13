ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Kid Rock and Jason Aldean will perform next summer at the Rock the Country music festival in the Upstate.

Rock the Country will be held at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Park on July 26 and July 27, 2024.

Headliners for the festival include Kid Rock and Jason Aldean. Other country and rock superstars will be announced closer to the festival.

It is a two day festival that will visit seven small towns across the country.

For more information about Rock the Country, click here.