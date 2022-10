Built entirely with Lego plastic pieces – 400 thousand of them – a flashy green Lamborghini supercar was presented at the Paris Motor Show on Monday.

The supercar has the exact same dimensions as the real one, a Lamborghini Sian FKP 37. Lego said it took a team of fifteen people 9 thousand hours of work to conceive and build the replica.

Visitors to the Paris Auto Show will be able to play with a touch screen that triggers the sound of the engine and controls the lighting in and around the car.