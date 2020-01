(CNN Newsource) – New Mac Miller material was released Friday.

A posthumous album, comprised of the Pittsburgh-born rapper’s final recordings, was released more than a year after his death.

Malcolm “Mac” Miller died of accidental overdose in 2018.

The album is called “Circles” and is a companion album to his “Swimming.”

Miller’s family said in a statement it was a complicated decision to make, but that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear his music.