GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Parker McCollum will perform in the Upstate during his tour this summer.

McCollum, a country music star, will perform at the CCNB Amphitheatre in Simpsonville on Aug. 26.

He will also make tour stops in Charolette on Aug. 25 and Raliegh on Sept. 23.

Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday at 10 a.m. Public sales begin on Friday at 10 a.m.