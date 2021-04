Courtesy of The Peace Center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Peace Center in Greenville has announced their 2021-2022 Peace Broadway Series.

Those who maintained subscriptions from the Peace Center’s 2020-2021 series have secured seating for the 2021-2022 series.

The series includes Frozen, Mean Girls, Hamilton and more.

The center will begin seating new subscribers beginning June 1. Those interested are encouraged to fill out this form.

To learn more about each show visit here.