Peace Center opening with COVID-19 restrictions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Peace Center will be opening Tuesday with the Broadway show Hadestown with COVID restrictions.
According to the Peace Center, all visitors are asked to enter through the Peace Center lobby and go to the health and wellness station located in the plaza.
At the station, you will be asked to present a photo ID and one of the following:
- Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19
- A photo or physical copy of your vaccination card
- Proof of a positive COVID-19 antibody test
- Antibody test must be dated and show your name
- Proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of performance
- Negaive test must be dated and show your name