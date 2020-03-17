1  of  4
Regal closing all theaters until further notice

by: WSPA Staff

KNOXVILLE, TN (WSPA) – Regal announced Monday that all of the company’s theaters will be closed beginning Tuesday until further notice.

The company sent out an emailed statement to customers announcing the closure.

“It’s our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests,” read the statement.

“We value your patronage and have no doubt we will be serving you again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters.”

Regal Cinemas operates over 500 theaters across the United States, including 6 locations in the Upstate and one in western North Carolina.

