GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Regal Hollywood & RPX in Greenville officially reopened their doors Friday.

The theatre, on Woodruff Road, is reopening with showings of “Godzilla vs Kong” and “Mortal Kombat,” alongside numerous other features. For a full list of movies showtimes click here.

Regal’s reopening plans include a variety of safety protocols, including required face masks when not eating or drinking in the auditorium. Click here for a full list of safety measures.