Rodgers gets surprise during ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting stint

This image released by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he guest hosts the game show “Jeopardy!” Rodgers is hosting the popular game show for the next two weeks as the show goes through a series of guest hosts to replace Alex Trebek, who died of cancer on Nov. 8. (Carol Kaelson/Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

(AP) – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got quite the surprise in his first episode as a guest host of “Jeopardy!”

Contestant Scott Shewfelt didn’t know the answer to the final question of the night and decided to reply by referencing a controversial Packers strategic decision in last season’s NFC championship game and asking “Who wanted to kick that field goal?”

The Packers trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 and had fourth-and-goal at the 8-yard line with just over two minutes when they opted to kick a field goal rather than going for the touchdown.