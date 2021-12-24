Santa Claus’ house now selling for more than $1 million this Christmas Eve

NORTH POLE (WNCN) – Ever wonder how much Santa Claus’ house would sell for? Try more than $1 million.

This Christmas Eve, Zillow has Old St. Nick’s three-bedroom, two-bathroom house and land listed at a little more than $1 million up in the North Pole.

The 25-acre winter wonderland includes his house, community of elf homes, his toy-making factory, the garage he stores his sleigh in and the stables for his eight tiny reindeer officially listed at $1,031,401.

The front of Santa’s house (Zillow)

A store room in Santa’s house (Zillow)

Santa’s kitchen (Zillow)

Where Santa makes his naughty and nice list (Zillow)

A bedroom in Santa’s house (Zillow)

A bedroom in Santa’s house (Zillow)

Santa’s village (Zillow)

An elf dwelling (Zillow)

Mr. and Mrs. Claus’ home has its halls decked out in 1800 Old World Charm, but Mrs. Claus helped Santa update it this year with new modern-day amenities, including a stationary bike and puppy, to help ol’ jolly work off his cookies.

Some of the house’s most special features include an oven with 12 different cookie settings, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a study where Santa makes his naughty and nice list, the Zillow listing said.

The Claus’ home was first built in 1822 and had its last major remodel in 2013. It is approximately 2,500 square feet.

Additionally, all the elves live on-site in their own private family accommodations. However, Zillow said no two elf houses are alike and anyone can RSVP to stay with an elf at any time.

Furthermore, the offer stands for the reindeer too, but I’m told it’s not too often people RSVP to sleep out in the stables with Comet and Donner.