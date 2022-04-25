GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Peace Center has announced the ten shows coming in the 2022-2023 Peace Center Broadway Season.

The shows, comprised of five new productions, three returning musicals, and two solid-rock revivals, begin running this October.

Dear Evan Hansen – October 11-16, 2022

Fiddler On The Roof – November 15-20, 2022

Come From Away – January 24-29, 2023

Beetlejuice – February 28-March 5, 2023

CATS – April 4-9, 2023

To Kill A Mockingbird – April 18-23, 2023

Jagged Little Pill: The Musical – May 23-28, 2023

1776: The Musical – June 13-18, 2023

Six: The Musical – July 18-23, 2023

Wicked – August 2-20, 2023

Tickets, as well as season passes, are available on the Peace Center’s website. The Peace Center encourages those interested in multiple shows to become season ticket holders to guarantee seat availability and prices.

