GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Peace Center has announced the ten shows coming in the 2022-2023 Peace Center Broadway Season.
The shows, comprised of five new productions, three returning musicals, and two solid-rock revivals, begin running this October.
Dear Evan Hansen – October 11-16, 2022
Fiddler On The Roof – November 15-20, 2022
Come From Away – January 24-29, 2023
Beetlejuice – February 28-March 5, 2023
CATS – April 4-9, 2023
To Kill A Mockingbird – April 18-23, 2023
Jagged Little Pill: The Musical – May 23-28, 2023
1776: The Musical – June 13-18, 2023
Six: The Musical – July 18-23, 2023
Wicked – August 2-20, 2023
Tickets, as well as season passes, are available on the Peace Center’s website. The Peace Center encourages those interested in multiple shows to become season ticket holders to guarantee seat availability and prices.