(CBS NewsPath) — The Challenge: USA announced today the 28 fan favorites from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Love Island will compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives.

The Challenge: USA, premieres Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m. on the CBS Television Network, and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Following the show’s 90-minute premiere, the show will air Wednesdays from 9:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The all-star group of players includes Survivor winners Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina, Big Brother winner Xavier Prather, The Amazing Race winner James Wallington and Love Island winner Justine Ndiba.

Players have proven they can “outwit, outlast and outplay” their competition and “expect the unexpected,” but now, for the first time in The challenge history, they will compete in the most grueling mental and physical competitions they have ever faced.

Upon arrival, the CBS reality contestants are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents.

This will not be an easy task, as they will be paired with a randomly selected competitor every episode, making alliances and strategies more difficult than ever.

Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts. With the $500,000 grand prize and title of Challenge Champion on the line, players will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves.