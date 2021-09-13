‘The Price Is Right’ celebrates its 50th season

FILE – The Price is Right show host, comedian Drew Carey, left, appears with longtime former host Bob Barker at the CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles on March 25, 2009. Barker, who retired and passed the microphone off to Carey, appeared on the show to promote his autobiography, “Priceless Memories.” The longest-running game show in television history is celebrating it’s 50th season. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

NEW YORK (AP/WNCN) – If you can remember the price of a 30-ounce jar of mayonnaise, what an Armani purse goes for and how much to shell out for an iPhone 12, there’s really only one place to shine – “The Price Is Right.”

The longest-running game show in television history is celebrating its 50th season this month and offering viewers a chance to, as always, “come on down” to win big.

The show has given away more than $300 million in cash in prizes since it began.

To celebrate its milestone, the show this week will feature a game each day where contestants can win up to $1 million. The show airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on WSPA.

A two-hour primetime special will air Thursday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

The show was a half-hour long until the “Showcase Showdown” with the big wheel was introduced on Sept. 8, 1975.

Here are some other facts about the show from CBS:

More than 2,000,000 audience members have been to the Bob Barker studio at Television City in Los Angeles to see a taping in person.

More than 68,000 contestants have been told to “come on down!”

The big wheel has been spun more than 63,000 times.