‘The Price Is Right’ celebrates its 50th season

NEW YORK (AP/WNCN) – If you can remember the price of a 30-ounce jar of mayonnaise, what an Armani purse goes for and how much to shell out for an iPhone 12, there’s really only one place to shine – “The Price Is Right.”
The longest-running game show in television history is celebrating its 50th season this month and offering viewers a chance to, as always, “come on down” to win big.
The show has given away more than $300 million in cash in prizes since it began.
To celebrate its milestone, the show this week will feature a game each day where contestants can win up to $1 million. The show airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on WSPA.
A two-hour primetime special will air Thursday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.
The show was a half-hour long until the “Showcase Showdown” with the big wheel was introduced on Sept. 8, 1975.
Here are some other facts about the show from CBS:
- More than 2,000,000 audience members have been to the Bob Barker studio at Television City in Los Angeles to see a taping in person.
- More than 68,000 contestants have been told to “come on down!”
- The big wheel has been spun more than 63,000 times.