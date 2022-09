(CBS Newspath) — Young Sheldon actors Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord will guest star in front of an audience of real twins tonight on a special episode of The Price is Right at Night.

The on-screen twins will help give away double the amazing prizes, all inspired by television’s #1 comedy, Young Sheldon.

Here’s a preview of Friday’s primetime special on CBS 7 that will air at 8 p.m. EST.