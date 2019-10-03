The Venardos Circus, one-of-a-kind, returns to Asheville, NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Venardos Circus has set up its big top in the Asheville Outlet Mall parking lot, 800 Brevard Rd, Asheville, NC until October 20th, 2019.

Attendees can expect to see a Broadway-Style event with a traditional circus feel.

Venardos Circus Ringmaster, Kevin Venardos, a former Ringling Bros circus ringmaster, said he was determined to bring back the great American circus by starting his own.

“It’s like a Broadway show in a circus tent with 300 of your closest friends. It’s intimate, theatrical, and these musical production numbers hold together incredible world class circus acts,” Venardos said.

While there won’t be any animals, there will be an assortment of aerialists, acrobats, juggling, hand-balancing/contortion, comedy, daredevilry and more.

“It’s 100 percent human powered and I believe this is the future of the American circus. So I’m really excited to be sharing it here in Asheville and all over the country for that matter,” Venardos said.

The circus runs for three weeks in Asheville, Wednesday, October 2nd until Sundays, October 20th.

Ticket sales for general admission: $25 for adults and $15 for youth under 12 yrs, and premium seating: ranges $35 to $45 dollars.

The show runs Wednesdays through Sundays, while Mondays and Tuesdays are closed.

Specific daily showtimes : Preshow- 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. then, Showtime- 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with cast photos on the stage afterwards.

There’s also a sensory-friendly show on Friday, October 18, 2:00 p.m. for those attendees that may need dim lights, calmer show with more quiet sounds.

Venardos said everyone deserves to live out their dreams and truly enjoy the circus.

