GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Tim McGraw’s tour will bring him to Greenville in spring of 2024.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning country singer begins his Standing Room Only Tour in March 2024, according to the tour’s producer, Live Nation.

The tour will hit arenas in more than 30 cities, including the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on May 16, 2024.

Carly Pearce, a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, will be joining McGraw on all tour dates.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on August 4 at 10 a.m. VIP packages and experiences, which include exclusive gift items and meeting Tim McGraw, will go on sale at the same time.

