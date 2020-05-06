Tom Cruise, NASA working to shoot film in outer space

Entertainment

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) – Is Tom Cruise’s new movie idea mission impossible?

NASA is ready to except.

The space agency has been working with Cruise to shoot a film in outer space.

Tuesday the head of NASA confirmed Cruise will make an action movie on the Intentional Space Station.

NASA said the actor will actually be launched into space to stay onboard the ISS.

If that pans out, Cruise would be the first actor to endure extraterrestrial travel.

There is no word on how and when Cruise will travel to the ISS.

Rotating crews of astronauts have lived aboard the space station continuously since 2000, but only a few high-paying tourists have visited over the years.

