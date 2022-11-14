GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — A discussion on Reddit is examining the worst possible ideas for a romantic date in Greenville.

One Redditor suggested finding romance for someone else at your expense might be the worst date.

“Meet at a bar, have your date look across the room and lock eyes with someone else…And four years later, they are still a couple. True story,” said No_Cook_6210.

Another Redditor thought a stroll through a local car dealership might do the trick.

“Dinner at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen after an hour and a half wait time followed by a nice stroll through Jay Gilstrap’s Family Dealership – Tour hosted by Jay Gilstrap himself,” wrote Commercial-Medium-85.

