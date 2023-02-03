GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – WWE Friday Night SmackDown will return to Greenville on Friday night.

7NEWS Olivia Parsons had the chance to catch up with Intercontinental Champion Gunther at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena to talk about the event starting at 7:45 p.m.

WWE, also known as, World Wrestling Entertainment will feature many of its popular wrestlers like Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman, The Brawling Brutes and Sami Zayn.

Tickets are still available for the show. To purchase a ticket, click here.

This unique wrestling entertainment event will also be broadcasted live on network television.