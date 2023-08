GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Zach Bryan will perform in the Upstate while on his The Quitting Time Tour.

He will perform two times on both May 5, 2024, and May 6, 2024, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

A time for the concerts has not been announced.

The ticket presale begins on Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.