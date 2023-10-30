GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – American classic rock titans ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd are coming to the Upstate.

The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour, co-headlined by ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd, kicks off in Savannah, Georgia on March 8 before making its way to South Carolina.

The tour stops at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on March 14. They are also scheduled to headline at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on March 16.

Black Stone Cherry is scheduled to open all shows from March 8 to April 20 before handing over duties to The Outlaws who will open all tour dates from August 15 to September 22.

Presale begins from October 31 at 10 a.m. until November 2 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. and can be found on the Lynyrd Skynyrd tour website.