Greenville's Chris Underwood wins Survivor, $1m prize
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - Greenville's Chris Underwood won the $1 million prize on the CBS show Survivor.
Underwood was voted sole survivor during the live finale Wednesday night after earning his way back into the game. He spent most of the season on Edge of Extinction after he was third contestant voted out of the game.
This season of Survivor gave competitors a new choice after being voted out: either go home or go to an island called the Edge of Extinction for a chance to get back in the game.
The season was taped over six weeks last Spring in Fiji.
