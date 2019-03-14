Are you looking for something to do this St. Patty's Day? The Return to the Green Irish festival is happening Sunday at Fluor Field and Marty is here to tell us all about it. Plus, West End Dance Company has some young Irish Dancers here to perform.



ST. Patrick's Day Celebration

Greenville celebrates St Patrick's Day with the 24th annual Return to the Green Irish Festival

Sunday March 17th, Fluor Field, 2-7 PM

Free Admission

Returntothegreensc.com

