Your Carolina

24th Annual Return To The Green Irish Festival

By:

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 04:19 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 14, 2019 04:20 PM EDT

Are you looking for something to do this St. Patty's Day? The Return to the Green Irish festival is happening Sunday at Fluor Field and Marty is here to tell us all about it. Plus, West End Dance Company has some young Irish Dancers here to perform.


ST. Patrick's Day Celebration
Greenville celebrates St Patrick's Day with the 24th annual Return to the Green Irish Festival

Sunday March 17th, Fluor Field, 2-7 PM
Free Admission
Returntothegreensc.com
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Women's History

Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

basketball madness bracket contest
Color Your Weather
Celebrating Women
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center