2nd Annual Shenanigans on the Square
Spartanburg is gearing up for some shenanigans. They are celebrting St Patrick's Day with Shenanigans on the Square. Wild Wing and Delaney's are coming together for this fun event. We have some of the organizers here with us this morning to tell us all about it.
Top Stories
More Stories
