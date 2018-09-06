Bee Healthy Medical Weight Loss Tip Of The Week
Are you looking to lose a few pounds? Our friends at bee healthy medical weight loss are going to have tips for you all month long! Here is your tip for this week.
Because the keto diet is so high in fats, it is important to determine what are "good" and "bad" fats.
When looking at a nutrition label, try to steer away from foods high in saturated or trans fats, because these are bad fats that lead to heart disease and high cholesterol.
Instead, try to find foods high in healthy, unsaturated fats. some examples that are high in healthy fats are avocados, eggs, whole milk products, olive oil, nuts, and cheeses!
For more tips or to get in touch with Bee Healthy Medical Weight Loss. Head over to their website beehealthyclinics.com.
