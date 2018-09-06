Your Carolina

Bee Healthy Medical Weight Loss Tip Of The Week

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 04:29 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 04:29 PM EDT

Are you looking to lose a few pounds? Our friends at bee healthy medical weight loss are going to have tips for you all month long! Here is your tip for this week. 

Because the keto diet is so high in fats, it is important to determine what are "good" and "bad" fats. 

When looking at a nutrition label, try to steer away from foods high in saturated or trans fats, because these are bad fats that lead to heart disease and high cholesterol. 

Instead, try to find foods high in healthy, unsaturated fats. some examples that are high in healthy fats are avocados, eggs, whole milk products, olive oil, nuts, and cheeses!

For more tips or to get in touch with Bee Healthy Medical Weight Loss. Head over to their website beehealthyclinics.com. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

mascot challenge
auto racing contest
star of the week
birthday announcements
Pro Football Challenge
Ask the Expert
Carolina Panthers
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center