Celebrating Main Street Pub's 9th Anniversary

We are here with Jeremy and Grier to hear about a landmark anniversary and epic block party just in time for Thanksgiving.

Main Street Pub – 9th Anniversary party,

A block party called the 9th Mainiversary

Wednesday, Nov 21st

5 to 10pm, family event

10pm to 2am, 21 and up

Check out our Facebook page

www.facebook.com/MainStreetSpartanburg

Check out our Instagram page

@MainStreetSpartanburg