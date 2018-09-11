Your Carolina

Centre Stage Presents "Dreamgirls"

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 03:19 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 03:19 PM EDT

Get ready for the show that people all around the world have called a "dream"! Centre Stage is bringing up "Dreamgirls" and we have some of the cast here with us this morning to talk about it. 

Centre Stage Presents "Dreamgirls" September 13-30.
centrestage.org

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

mascot challenge
auto racing contest
star of the week
birthday announcements
Pro Football Challenge
Ask the Expert
Carolina Panthers
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center