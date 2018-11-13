Dorman High School Theatre Presents "Little Women"
The Dorman High School Theatre Department presents "Little Women" by Thomas Hischak
Performances are Thursday, November 15 at 7 pm, Friday November 16 at 4 pm and Saturday, November 17 at 2 pm AND 7 pm at the Dorman High School Fine Arts Center. Admission is $5 per person.
D6arts.spart6.org
864-582-4347
