Your Carolina

Dorman High School Theatre Presents "Little Women"

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 03:45 PM EST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 03:46 PM EST

The Dorman High School Theatre Department presents "Little Women" by Thomas Hischak

Performances are Thursday, November 15 at 7 pm, Friday November 16 at 4 pm and Saturday, November 17 at 2 pm AND 7 pm at the Dorman High School Fine Arts Center. Admission is $5 per person.

D6arts.spart6.org 
864-582-4347 

Continue Reading

Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
CMA
Color Your Weather
DISNEY ON ICE
Turkey Giveaway
auto racing contest
mascot challenge
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center