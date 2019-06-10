Your Carolina

Electric City Playhouse Presents "The Musical of Musicals"

The Electric City Playhouse is gearing up for the Musical of Musicals. We are talking today with actors James Hall and Brianna Pruiett of Electric City Playhouse in Anderson. They are two of the leads in this musical comedy which parodies famous musical styles. 


