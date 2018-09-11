Elite Home and Day Care
Elite Home and Day Care opened a new facility last week. We stopeed by to talk with the Executive Director last week to find out why this facility is so important to families who need a little extra care for their loved one. Take a look!
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Humane society over capacity after housing animals evacuating Florence, asking people to adopt
- Woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart to be released from prison
- Get free Wendy's burgers for the month of September
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store