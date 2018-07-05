Fireworks Safety
We are joined by Cutting Edge Fireworks to take us through some new and exciting fireworks and how to do it all safely.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man fights to save veterans wall in Greenville
- Vigil, search planned for woman missing from Blacksburg
- Teen girl dies after falling from waterfall in Transylvania Co.
- Second child dies at hospital after NC car fire