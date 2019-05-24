Greenville Scottish Games Preview

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Friday, the 2019 Greenville Scottish Games kick of with the Great Scot Parade at 6 p.m. Friday, May 24th.

The parade will be in downtown Greenville on Main Street starting at the Peace Center. There will be a party after the parade on the plaza in front of the Hyatt Hotel.

On Saturday, May 25th the Scottish Games will be on Furman University's campus. The gate will open at 8:30 a.m. and the opening ceremonies will start at 9:30 a.m.

There will be a military tribute and massed bands at 11 a.m. followed by Border Collie demonstrations 10 a.m., 1 p.m., & 2:30 p.m.

Attendees can catch the athletic competitions throughout the day, along with a kids' competition called "Wee Scotland", the British Car Show, and pipe & drum competitions.

The awards ceremony will be at 5 p.m. and the day will end with the Greatest Scottish Happy Hour in the world at 5:30 p.m.

