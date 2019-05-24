Your Carolina

Greenville Scottish Games Preview

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 09:14 AM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 09:14 AM EDT

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Friday, the 2019 Greenville Scottish Games kick of with the Great Scot Parade at 6 p.m. Friday, May 24th.

The parade will be in downtown Greenville on Main Street starting at the Peace Center. There will be a party after the parade on the plaza in front of the Hyatt Hotel.

On Saturday, May 25th the Scottish Games will be on Furman University's campus. The gate will open at 8:30 a.m. and the opening ceremonies will start at 9:30 a.m.

There will be a military tribute and massed bands at 11 a.m. followed by Border Collie demonstrations 10 a.m., 1 p.m., & 2:30 p.m. 

Attendees can catch the athletic competitions throughout the day, along with a kids' competition called "Wee Scotland", the British Car Show, and pipe & drum competitions.

The awards ceremony will be at 5 p.m. and the day will end with the Greatest Scottish Happy Hour in the world at 5:30 p.m. 

For more information on the Greenville Scottish Games, click here.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to do in May
SHRED-A-THON
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center