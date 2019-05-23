Greenville Tech hosts National Stop The Bleed month event

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Thursday, May is national Stop The Bleed month, Greenville Technical College (GTC) did something to highlighht the importance of the month.

Greenville Technical College's EMT & Paramedic Program hosted an event on Saturday, May 25th to teach the community how to stop an emergency bleed before medical help arrives.

Saturday, anyone who wanted to learn, ages 13 to 17 had to be accompanied by a guardian, was invited to get free hands on training on safely stopping a bleed.

Chris Ruggiero, GTC's Academic Program Director and Paramedic Instructor, said all attendees learn the basic steps to stop bleeding:

Identify the source of the bleed

Control the bleeding through direct pressure

Pack the wound with gauze packs

Control the life threatening bleed with a tourniquet

Granted EMS and Parademics are trained for these situations, Ruggiero said sometimes time isn't on your side.

"If you have a major arterial insult or injury, you can bleed out in about three minutes. It's gonna take us about seven to nine minutes to get to you. So, if you can stop the bleed before I get there, great. I'll probably have a lot more to work with when I do get there,"Ruggiero said.

Sessions for GTC's Stop The Bleed happen at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for more information on the event click here, or here.