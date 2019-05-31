Hawley Magic
Are you ready for some magic? Illusionists Jonathan and Trisha Hawley are at the Tryon Fine Arts Center tomorrow for an action packed show. They are here with us this morning to tell us more about their show.
tryonarts.org
(828)859-8322
www.hawleymagic.biz
