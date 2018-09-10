Indie Craft Parade Happening This Weekend
Each day here on Your Carolina we bring you our Living Upstate series, where we help you live your best life in the 864.
Today we are highlighting one of the best handmade art festivals in the south which just so happens to be right here in Greenville.The annual and popular Indie Craft Parade is happening this weekend. We have Jen and Lib here with us this morning to tell us all about it.
Indie Craft Parade
SEPT. 15-16
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Hurricane Florence now category 4, Carolina coast still threatened
- Hurricane Florence Maps
- Hurricane Florence update with NC Gov. Cooper
- 2 killed in shooting on Padgett St. in Seneca
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Hurricane Olivia approaches Hawaii with heavy wind, rain
- The Latest: Affidavit: Cop said neighbor's door was ajar
- Hurricane Florence SC evacuation routes and lane reversals
- White House says it's working to plan 2nd Trump-Kim meeting
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.