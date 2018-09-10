Your Carolina

Indie Craft Parade Happening This Weekend

By:

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 04:07 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 04:07 PM EDT

Each day here on Your Carolina we bring you our Living Upstate series, where we help you live your best life in the 864.

Today we are highlighting one of the best handmade art festivals in the south which just so happens to be right here in Greenville.The annual and popular Indie Craft Parade is happening this weekend. We have Jen and Lib here with us this morning to tell us all about it. 

Indie Craft Parade
SEPT. 15-16

INDIECRAFTPARADE.COM

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

mascot challenge
auto racing contest
star of the week
birthday announcements
Pro Football Challenge
Ask the Expert
Carolina Panthers
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center