Local Singer/Songwriter In The Music from the Moon Competition
Singer songwriters are competing in the Music from the Moon competition to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. One of those singer songwriters is one of our ownm, Spencer Heringa is here to tell us more about it.
VOTE FOR SPENCER HERINGA
Here is his video:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4SjxHKMJt0&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3cy7sFzyMViGavuP-_sioFgWPidOhoOAk3FPbBvmuPEoiEC7x4k6Ljt_M
