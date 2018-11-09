Love Greek food? This is the Bake Sale for you!
Greenville, SC - Thurs., November 15, 2018 from 9:30 am until 7:00 pm
St George Greek Orthodox Cathedral Hellenic Center
406 North Academy Street
Greenville, SC
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 3 shot, 1 dead following nightclub shooting in Spartanburg
- Help find three teens who left group home in Anderson Co.
- Death toll in northern CA wildfire now up to 23
- Former US Rep. Liz Patterson dies at 78
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Northern California sheriff says 14 additional bodies recovered, bringing death toll to 23 in
- Sheriff's office: 2 electrocuted, 1 injured at potash mine
- Democrat Harley Rouda wins California U.S. House seat, defeats 15-term Republican Rep. Dana
- Saturday's Scores