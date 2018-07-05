Mauldin High Choir Performing with Foreigner

A group of 25 students from Mauldin High School's chorus group will perform with rock band Foreigner Sunday in Simpsonville.

The band regularly invites local choirs to sing on stage during concerts, and this group was invited to sing as back up vocalists during the band’s number one hit “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

Foreigner is also donating $500 to the Mauldin High School’s chorus program.

The concert is Sunday, July 8th at the Heritage Park Amphitheater. For tickets, click here.