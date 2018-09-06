Mill Town Players Presents The Marvelous Wonderettes
We are joined by Laura Bennett and Kelsey Crews to give us all the details on The Marvelous Wonderettes presented by the Mill Town Players.
THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
The '50s Pop Hit Musical Comedy!
Sept 14-30
Thurs – Sat 7:30pm, Sun 3pm
Mill Town Players
www.milltownplayers.org
(864)947-8000
