NC Mountain State Fair Kicks Off This Friday

Its time for our Livin Upstate segment. Each day we will give you something fun or unique to do no matter if you are new to the area or just looking to live your best local life.

The N.C. Mountain State Fair kicks off its 25th year at the WNC AG Center in Fletcher this Friday. The 10-day event celebrates the people, traditions and agriculture of Western North Carolina. We have John Hunsucker here with us this morning to tell us all about it.

NC Mountain State Fair

Sept. 7-16 Fletcher, NC

MountainFair.org