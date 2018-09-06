PacJAM
Pacolet Junior Appalachian Musicians along with Program Director Julie Moore to tell us about the PacJAM program at the Tryon Fine Arts Center
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Armed, dangerous man sought for shooting in Asheville
- Townville School shooting suspect Jesse Osborne officially charged
- Mexican, deported multiple times, sentenced on gun charges in Greenville
- 2 early morning shootings reported in Taylors, one man dead and another injured