Reedy River Songwriters Circle
Greenville, SC - Reedy River Songwriters Circle is an opportunity for the Upstate to meet and hear some of the best storytellers and Songwriters this area has to offer.
The songwriters circle is a chance to support great artist and stories from the upstate area. It occurs the second Wednesday of each month. The event has been going on for over a year and has highlighting the wealth of talent from Greenville.
The next event will be on November 14th at 7:00 and the writer's will be Matt Morgan, Mitchell Wolfe and David Sims.
