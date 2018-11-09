Greenville, SC - Reedy River Songwriters Circle is an opportunity for the Upstate to meet and hear some of the best storytellers and Songwriters this area has to offer.

The songwriters circle is a chance to support great artist and stories from the upstate area. It occurs the second Wednesday of each month. The event has been going on for over a year and has highlighting the wealth of talent from Greenville.

The next event will be on November 14th at 7:00 and the writer's will be Matt Morgan, Mitchell Wolfe and David Sims.