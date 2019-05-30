Your Carolina

Slide Into Summer Greenville Drive Game

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 03:39 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 03:40 PM EDT

A street party, music, games, inflatables and a baseball game! Sounds pretty good, huh? It's the Slide Into Summer Greenville Drive Game sponsored by United Way. This morning we have Reedy, Meghan and Chris here to tell us all about it. 


greenvilledrive.com
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center