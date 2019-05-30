Slide Into Summer Greenville Drive Game
A street party, music, games, inflatables and a baseball game! Sounds pretty good, huh? It's the Slide Into Summer Greenville Drive Game sponsored by United Way. This morning we have Reedy, Meghan and Chris here to tell us all about it.
