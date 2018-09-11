Southern Panache
Do you love embroidering? Our next guests have a store full of it and you can also take them your items to be embroidered. We have Madia Staton from Southern Panache here with us this morning to tell us all about their store in Inman.
Southern Panache
getastitch.com
11150 Asheville Highway in Inman
864-472-3945
