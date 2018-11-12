Your Carolina

Southside Christian School Theatre Program Presents "MARY POPPINS"

Nov 12, 2018

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 03:39 PM EST

MARY POPPINS is a classic book and Disney movie that many love. Later this week, SCS Theatre proudly presents the Broadway hit MARY POPPINS— a story for the ages that features musical favorites like "A Spoonful of Sugar", "Step In Time", and "Jolly Holiday"! 

MARY POPPINS runs November 15 at 7PM, November 16 at 7PM, and November 17 at 2PM and 7PM at Southside Christian School.

southsidechristian.org

