Spartanburg Is Gearing Up For Spartoberfest
Spartanburg is gearing up for a fun fall festival. Spartanburg's 5th Spartoberfest will be happening September 13-15. Steve Harvey is here with details, plus he has brought some of the festival entertainment along with him today!
