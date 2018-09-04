Spartanburg Little Theatre Performs
Ray Jones (Sebastian) gives us a sneak peek performance from Disney's "The Little Mermaid" presented by Spartanburg Little Theatre opening this opening this Friday at the Chapman Cultural Center!
www.chapmanculturalcenter.org
Chapman Cultural Center Box Office
864-542-2787
