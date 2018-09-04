Spartanburg Little Theatre Performs

Your Carolina

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 03:35 PM EDT

Ray Jones (Sebastian) gives us a sneak peek performance from Disney's "The Little Mermaid" presented by Spartanburg Little Theatre opening this opening this Friday at the Chapman Cultural Center!

www.chapmanculturalcenter.org
Chapman Cultural Center Box Office
864-542-2787

