Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents Disney's "The Little Mermaid"

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 03:34 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 03:34 PM EDT

Join the Spartanburg Little Theatre "under the sea" as they kick off their 2018/2019 season with Disney's The Little Mermaid and bring a colorful and exciting underwater fantasy world to life. The show opens this Friday and tickets are going fast! Hannah Searcy (Ariel) & Ray Jones (Sebastian) join us today with more details!

Performances are September 7, 8,
14, 15, 21, & 22 at 8 pm, and September 9, 15, 16, 22, &
23 at 3 pm at the Chapman Cultural Center.

www.chapmanculturalcenter.org
Chapman Cultural Center Box Office
864-542-2787

