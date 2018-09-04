Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Join the Spartanburg Little Theatre "under the sea" as they kick off their 2018/2019 season with Disney's The Little Mermaid and bring a colorful and exciting underwater fantasy world to life. The show opens this Friday and tickets are going fast! Hannah Searcy (Ariel) & Ray Jones (Sebastian) join us today with more details!
Performances are September 7, 8,
14, 15, 21, & 22 at 8 pm, and September 9, 15, 16, 22, &
23 at 3 pm at the Chapman Cultural Center.
www.chapmanculturalcenter.org
Chapman Cultural Center Box Office
864-542-2787
